Why telehealth is gaining popularity in the US

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.02

More and more Americans willing to telehealth. A truth contained in the latest report by the firm American Well. According to which, the number of people willing to receive help and diagnosis via videoconference or ready to leave their doctor and switch to another who offers online services has more than doubled in one year, from 17 million in 2015 to 50 million in 2016. That is, 20% of the population. Why this tendency? For three reasons. First, to reduce waiting times. For consumers in a U.S. city, it takes an average of 18.4 days from the time a patient makes the appointment to get in to see the doctor. Then, once the patient has the appointment, the average in-office visit takes 121 minutes, with 20 of those minutes spent seeing the doctor and the remaining 101 minutes spent traveling to and from the office and sitting in the waiting room. Second reason, costs. Those relative to the doctor fee and to the travel to and from his/her office. Thirdly, the accuracy of the service. Data show that online consultations are 85% accurate and more and more used also by anxious parents and pregnant women.