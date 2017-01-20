Why teaching is the most frustrating work in France

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.20

In France, teaching is considered the number one profession in the nation’s classification of most difficulting and frustrating career choices. The French Ministry of Education has released data that indicates 73% of elementary school teachers and 83.5% of middle school and high school teachers on the verge of a nervous breakdown due to the constant conflict among kids in the classroom and parents. Not to mention the overwhelming quantity of paperwork. Also indicated as adding to the problem is the lack of assistance and understanding on the part of school administrators. A fact supported by 30% of the teachers interviewed who declared that they did not feel appreciated or valued by their superiors. The results of this survey have indicated a need for planned action that contributes to better protection for scholastic personnel.