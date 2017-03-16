Why should we hire qualified autistic workers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.16

When given the right supports and training nearly all young people with autism who qualify for supported employment can learn to excel on the job, a new study suggests. 9 out of 10 transition-age youth with autism who participated in an intensive job training program were working part-time earning at least minimum wage three months after graduating high school. What’s more, 87% were still working after 12 months. By comparison, just 6% of their peers with autism who did not participate in the intervention were employed three months after graduation and only 12% were working after a year. The research published in the April issue of the journal Autism, shows the clear-cut potential vocationally of youth with autism and also the receptivity of employers to hiring and retaining young people with autism.