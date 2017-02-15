Why sex at 80 is better than at 50

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.15

Sex is better at 80 than at 50. A truth emerged from a study by the University of Manchester. Researchers have surveyed a sample of 7,000 people aged 50-90 years-old and have observed that sex does not decrease with time, just the contrary. And its quality improves. In fact, experts found 60% of men and 37% of women aged 80 and over declared to make love. But what is relevant is that at this age people are more emotionally involved while having sex and are more likely to satisfy their partners’ needs and likes compared to younger people. Moreover, very aged women have orgasm with less difficulties than younger women aged 50-79 years old. In light of this, experts call on health bodies to take care of third ages’ sexual health.