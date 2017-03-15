Why more and more women over 65 are getting remarried

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.15

More and more women in the UK are getting remarried late in life because they don’t want to spend a long retirement alone. The marriage rate for over-65s increased by 56% among women, according to figures released by the Office of National Statistics. In 2014, the number of marriages among women aged over 60 was the highest since 1980. This is partly due to increased life expectancy, experts say. A woman aged 65 could expect to live for 20.8 years more in 2010 – now she can expect to live for 21.5 years. Marriage rates among older women have historically been much lower than those among older men, as men tend to marry women who are younger. A tendency that is changing as women are now more sociable and independent following divorce or bereavement. According to experts, today there are also many more opportunities for divorced people to go out and meet each other.