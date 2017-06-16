Why many individuals with autism have an aversion to touch

Why many individuals with autism have an aversion to touchby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.16
The extreme sensitivity to tactile stimulation is extremely common among individuals with autism. This symptom entails a range of defense/alarm mechanisms – that can also result in acts of aggression – provoked by sources of stimulus, that, in and of themselves, are not really threatening, as seen by a hug, for example. This reaction has a negative impact and can make social integration difficult. Researchers from the University of California, recently published a study in The Journal of Neuroscience, in which they discovered in an animal model, the possible mechanisms behind this so-called tactile defense. They studied the cerebral circuits in mice who had this symptom, all of whom also had a spectrum disorder, and they made they discovered that a part of the neurons in a sub-area of the somatosensory cortex displayed an exaggerated response, compared to mice in the control group. These data could help identify new therapeutic targets for combating at least this one response associated with autism.
