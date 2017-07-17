Why Italians don’t like working from home

Why Italians don’t like working from homeby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.17
More than half of all Italians are convinced that working from home is unproductive. And 40% feel that this is mainly because of the typical home environment and the distractions that prevent you from concentrating. Firstly, the presence of family members or roommates (44%) and then worrying about having to do the chores (25.9%) or interaction with social networks (17.6%). Not to mention the 32% of respondents, who on average, two or three times a day, have a look in the fridge. The above has been revealed by a study conducted by Spaces, an international company with offices around the world, who interviewed Italians on the growing habit of working from home. Among other reported disadvantages is the problem of isolation which affects their social life (27.8%) or the excessive costs in economic terms, of creating the necessary working area (24.5%).
Italian school teachers are the poorest in Europe
Italian school teachers have just won the title of the “Poorest in Europe”. This illustrious title was revealed by the latest study undertaken by the Organization for the Cooperation and Economic Development (OSCE) for the period 2005-2014. The results? Italy shared last place with Greece and France for the lowest monthly wage. Read More.
Competition for the most innovative young entrepreneurs
Subscriptions are open for the GammaDonna Prize 2017. This is the only Italian competition which highlights the innovative entrepreneurial skills of women and youth within a unique event: the National Forum for Women and Youth Entrepreneurship, GammaForum. That is, the event bringing together all the leading players in the business Read More.
Circadian rhythms are the reason you flunked math
If your grades are not that great, especially in science or math, it’s because of your circadian rhythms. Which act like a type of biological clock in each one of us, that is regulated according to one’ natural daily and nightly cycles, but is also in tune with social stimuli Read More.
France chooses Maghrebi and Chinese in war over best minds
In France, there is a record number of students coming from outside of the European Union. These data have recently been released by the government across the Alps. Which highlight that, between 2002 - 2016, study visas granted by Third Countries increased 28%, going from 55,000 to 70,430 students. An absolute record. A Read More.
Italy’s new work vouchers
Options for taking on occasional projects (i.e. non-steady employment) in Italy have changed. The old “voucher” system has been substituted with two other procedures. The first is a family book, for individuals who do not have a formal professions or work in any given commercial enterprise. In this category, only Read More.
80% of graduates in the field of education are women
Almost 5 million tertiary education students graduated in the European Union (EU) in 2015: 58% were women and 42% men. According to Eurostat, male dominated fields are 'Information and Communication Technologies' (where men account for 81% of the graduates) and 'Engineering, manufacturing and construction' (73%). On the other hand, four Read More.