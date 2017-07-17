Why Italians don’t like working from home

Related:

Italian school teachers are the poorest in Europe Italian school teachers have just won the title of the “Poorest in Europe”. This illustrious title was revealed by the latest study undertaken by the Organization for the Cooperation and Economic Development (OSCE) for the period 2005-2014. The results? Italy shared last place with Greece and France for the lowest monthly wage. Read More.

Competition for the most innovative young entrepreneurs Subscriptions are open for the GammaDonna Prize 2017. This is the only Italian competition which highlights the innovative entrepreneurial skills of women and youth within a unique event: the National Forum for Women and Youth Entrepreneurship, GammaForum. That is, the event bringing together all the leading players in the business Read More.

Circadian rhythms are the reason you flunked math If your grades are not that great, especially in science or math, it’s because of your circadian rhythms. Which act like a type of biological clock in each one of us, that is regulated according to one’ natural daily and nightly cycles, but is also in tune with social stimuli Read More.

France chooses Maghrebi and Chinese in war over best minds In France, there is a record number of students coming from outside of the European Union. These data have recently been released by the government across the Alps. Which highlight that, between 2002 - 2016, study visas granted by Third Countries increased 28%, going from 55,000 to 70,430 students. An absolute record. A Read More.

Italy’s new work vouchers Options for taking on occasional projects (i.e. non-steady employment) in Italy have changed. The old “voucher” system has been substituted with two other procedures. The first is a family book, for individuals who do not have a formal professions or work in any given commercial enterprise. In this category, only Read More.