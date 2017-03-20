Why Ireland is not a country for people with disabilities

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.20

Ireland is not the right country for people with disabilities. Because it is too hard for them to find a job over there. A truth highlighted by the Economic and Social research Institute. According to which, in the period 2010 – 2015, only 31% of people with disabilities were employed, compared to 71% of people without any handicap. Moreover, the first are twice as likely to leave their job compared to the latter. The reason lies in the fact that they face too many problems at work compared to others, what makes them not autonomous and less able to interact with their colleagues. Those who mostly pay the consequences are the deaf and the employees with mental conditions who work especially in the manufacturing sector, where working conditions are more precarious compared to intellectual jobs.