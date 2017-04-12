Why I’m against individuals with Down’s Syndrome receiving less than minimum wage

by Mariangela Celiberti - 2017.04.12

My daughter Nina is almost 17 and she has Down’s Syndrome: she is eloquent, extraverted, and brilliant. Of course, there are things that she can’t do (like tying her shoes, for example) but there are other things that she can do extremely well”. Such are the words of Jacky, in response to the proposal of another mom with a daughter who has Down’s Syndrome, Rosa Mockton: to pay disabled workers less than the nationally established minimum wage. Nina goes to college and up until now, has had two jobs, neither of which presented any problems: the first in the area of beauty care, and the second, in the area of childcare, which she is particularly fond of. But, it wasn’t until her training program for the supermarket chain Asda that she demonstrated how wrong it is to consider disabled individuals “less productive than the average worker”. “She was accompanied by a supervisor in her job activities, only because she was still a minor, and was not legally allowed to sell alcohol. But, aside from that, she proved to be quicker than her colleagues on many occasions and equally as “able” as any of them. She is very communicative and loves to joke around with the customers and her co-workers, and they all love her.” In fact, after that experience, she decided to apply for a job at Asda for when she turns 18. “So, why should she be paid less than the others if she works exactly like they do?” points out Jacky. “Each person should be judged accordingly and should have a chance like everyone else, rather than lumping an entire community together in the same way”.