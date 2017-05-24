Why Facebook is the worst thing for a new mother

Why Facebook is the worst thing for a new motherby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.24
Facebook is the worst thing for a new mother’s mental health, fueling anxiety, depression and stress. A new study by the Ohio State University looked at a specific group of moms – highly educated, mostly married women who had full-time jobs – and found that those who felt societal pressure to be perfect moms and who identified most strongly with their motherhood role posted more frequently than others to Facebook. These same mothers who posted most frequently also reported stronger emotional reactions to comments on the photos they posted of their new baby – such as feeling bad if they didn’t get enough positive comments. In fact, those mothers who posted more on Facebook tended to report more depressive symptoms after nine months of parenthood than other moms. “If a mother is posting on Facebook to get affirmation that she’s doing a good job and doesn’t get all the ‘likes’ and positive comments she expects, that could be a problem. She may end up feeling worse,” said Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan, lead author of the study.
