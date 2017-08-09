Why elderly can ‘give up on life’ in care homes

Why elderly can ‘give up on life’ in care homesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.09
Going into a care home can make elderly residents give up on life. A lack of mental stimulation often causes apathy which can lead to premature death. The charity Age UK says some care homes do not provide engaging activities, leaving frail pensioners ‘withdrawn and unmotivated’. The warnings follow a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society which found half of nursing home residents are suffering from apathy which has left them ‘indifferent’ to everyday life. Apathy, which is distinct from depression and can often go unnoticed, was found to increase the risk of older people dying in the next four months by 62 per cent.
