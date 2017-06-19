Why autistic people often avoid eye contact

Related:

Why many individuals with autism have an aversion to touch The extreme sensitivity to tactile stimulation is extremely common among individuals with autism. This symptom entails a range of defense/alarm mechanisms – that can also result in acts of aggression – provoked by sources of stimulus, that, in and of themselves, are not really threatening, as seen by a hug, Read More.

The list of autism-friendly airports is growing Shannon Ireland’s autism-friendly airport has just been added to the list of others that already exists. Which is good news for families with autistic children who are planning their summer vacations. Seeing as over-crowed places with loud noises always represent huge challenges for them. Parents who change planes in Shannon, Read More.

New summer camps for children and adolescents with autism In Italy, a new summer season is beginning that will offer special Summer Camps for children and adolescents with autism. Progetto Aita Onlus, the same Italian non-profit that founded the first fencing school for autistic kids, is also behind this initiative, born more than 10 years ago, that wants to demonstrate Read More.

If you don’t know about Asperger’s read my story What does it mean to grow up with Asperger’s? Nathan McConnell, 33-year-old American man answered this question with his comic book. He chose this original way of telling about his experience as a child and then as a man with this syndrome. Though having been diagnosed as a small child, Read More.

Quiet hour for individuals with autism being offered in Italy’s stores At Carrefour in Tavagnacco, near Udine, Italy’s province of Friuli, parents will be able to bring children with autism to the country’s first supermarket to offer quiet hour. One hour of silence that can be comforting to babies and toddlers with autism who are particularly sensitive to loud noises and strong lights. Read More.