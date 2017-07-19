Why Alzheimer’s prefers African Americans

Related:

7 suggestions for caretakers of individuals with Alzheimer’s in the summer Taking care of an individual with Alzheimer’s becomes more difficult in the summer. The hot temperatures, the lack of daily routine, and less formality than usual, can all cause more problems for the caregiver and for the person he/she is assisting. When caring for elderly with dementia, fatigue, dizziness, and Read More.

3 gadgets to help you tackle arthritis Millions of people have some form of arthritis and live in pain caused by inflammation in the joints. Here a selection of gadgets claiming to ease the pain of sore, stiff joints or to make life easier for people with arthritis. 1) The Sock-Aid. It holds a sock open to make Read More.

A room lights up dark path of individuals with Alzheimer’s The“reminiscence room” is the new frontier for treating Alzheimer’s. In an old people’s home in Manchester, UK, there is a familiar space offered to residents with Alzehimer’s, where they can take a trip back in time, where all of the furniture, record players, sewing machines, and newspapers are in the style Read More.

1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040 Dementia cases are set to soar by nearly two thirds within the next 25 years. In a studi published in the British Medical Journal, researchers forecast that more than 1.2million people will be living with dementia in England and Wales by 2040. The team used data from 18,000 men and Read More.

The sad reality of British old peoples’ homes Expired medicines, lack of qualified care personnel, and overall mistreatment. o qThese is description of only a few of the conditions that characterize one third of the retirement homes in England. The alarm was launched by the Care Quality Commission, a government authority that is responsible for quality control in the Read More.