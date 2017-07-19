Why Alzheimer’s prefers African Americans

Why Alzheimer’s prefers African Americansby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.19
Alzheimer’s is much more common among African Americans than among Whites. A truth emerged from four studies on the issue presented at the 2017 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference that has taken place over the last days in London. The results collected among a big sample of over 65 adults in the USA have proven that African Americans are twice as likely as to develop a form of dementia as Whites. This can be attribute to the fact that the former are more exposed to traumatic events during their life: among others, a higher rate of infant mortality among their children, poverty, racism, domestic violence, a tendency to seek refuge into alcohol and drugs. All factors that – according to researchers – accelerate cognitive decline.
