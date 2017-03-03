WHO-validated websites provide trustworthy information on vaccine safety

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.03

In order to spread credible vaccine safety information, WHO launched the Vaccine Safety Net. A global network of vaccine safety websites. Today, the network has 47 member websites in 12 languages. WHO evaluates candidate websites using criteria defined by the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety – an independent, authoritative and scientific committee that advises the Organization on vaccine safety issues of global or regional concern that could impact national immunization programmes. An initial check ensures that sites have a public health focus, contain current evidence-based and unbiased information on vaccine safety, are clearly written, and easily navigated. Vaccine Safety Net is now working to grow the number of evaluated websites, especially in additional languages, such as Arabic, or from a geographical location not yet covered by the network such as the Balkans. The network is also expanding its evaluation criteria to cover social media channels. It is currently piloting the process for reviewing Facebook pages to help get trustworthy vaccine safety messages to more diverse audiences.