Who is entitled to Inclusion Welfare Assistance in Italy?

Who are Italy’s care leavers and how many are there? In Italy, there are nearly 3,000 minors who having just turned 18, are forced to leave the homes that had taken them in, due to a newly acquired adult status. These so-called “care leavers”, are young people without legal protection while still minors, and who must become independent much earlier Read More.

How much the EU spends on family/child benefits Over €330 billion were spent in 2014 in the European Union (EU) on family/child benefits. This represents 8.6% of total social benefits, ranking the function "Family and children" on the third position after "Old age and survivors" (45.9%) and "Sickness, healthcare and disability" (36.5%). The relative significance of benefits for Read More.

More information about the bonus for future moms In Italy, the € 800 bonus to future mothers is awarded for each child born or adopted/entrusted. A benefit that is given for a single event (pregnancy or childbirth, adoption or fostering), as clarified by the Italian social security institute (INPS) in a recent circular letter which better specifies what Read More.

Here is the law introducing the Inclusion Welfare Assistance Green light of the Italian Senate to the Inclusion Welfare Assistance (Reddito di Inclusione). Today, in fact, the new rules against poverty, already approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, received the final ok. This new measure comes from a regional test of the Support for Active Inclusion (SIA, Sostegno Read More.

Here is how future moms in Italy can obtain €800 bonus In Italy, a bonus for future moms has been approved. A bonus of €800 is available to women with legal residency in Italy (Italian or foreign born). This benefit was approved with the Budget Act of 2017, and access is granted according to the following conditions: - 7th month of pregnancy Read More.