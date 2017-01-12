Who framed Batman e Superman?

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.12

A heavy accusation has been wielded against Batman e Superman: they encourage bullying. The violence they use, even if for good purposes, seems to be too extreme. This hypothesis, one that will be cause for discussion, was advanced by Brigham Young University. In their recent study that looked at the relationship between the culture of superheroes and the values that are taught to young children, it was found that certain characters do not do emphasize some important behavioral traits. Capitan America, for example, does not do enough to defend the weaker members of society or show enough generoity and respect. The study found that he actually teaches the opposite. For two reasons. The first. The aggression and violence used by these champions of Justice against society’s “bad guys”, seen through a child’s eyes, is violence pure and simple, and justifiable too. The second. Young kids lack the cognitive abilities to truly understand that behind the behavior there are some clear moral messages. Messages that for these kids, remain too “between the lines”. Thus, the experts do not suggest eliminating these important magical childhood superheroes altogether, but to explain to kids their true missions and the reasons behind their behavior.

