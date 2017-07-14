WHO campaign to promote use of contraceptives

Related:

Women should freeze ovaries, not eggs Women should freeze their ovaries rather than their eggs to save their fertility. More than a third of women who freeze ovarian tissue go on to have a baby, a study from New York Medical College has found. Freezing ovarian tissue goes much further by offering older women the chance Read More.

Sweden cuts funding to NGOs following Trump’s stand on abortion Clashes in opinion regarding the right to abortion between Sweden and the United States has resulted in the Scandinavian country’s decision not to fund NGOs that accept money from the new US administration for sexual and reproductive health programs in developing countries, that do not include abortion. "We defend women's Read More.

Boom in teenage pregnancies amongst those who take birth control The number of unwanted pregnancies among British taking birth control was 14,000 in 2016. This figure was revealed in a report conducted by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) though the network of 40 British clinics who provide information and assistance on sex education. And who, by analysing a sample Read More.

Want to save the planet? Don’t have children! If you really want to save the planet, one of the best ways is to not have children. Researchers from Sweden’s Lund University said that bringing new life into the world is easily the most destructive thing you can do to the environment. By not having a child, the carbon Read More.

Italy’s birth rate lowest in Europe Italy has the lowest birth rate of all the European Union members. In 2016, only 7.8 babies per 1000 residents were born. Portugal took second place (8.4‰), followed by Greece (8.6‰). Eurostat, responsible for providing statistical information to EU institutions released this data, indicating also countries whose birthrate was stronger, Read More.