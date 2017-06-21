WHO applauds Italy’s new law introducing obligatory vaccination

Related:

Too many young children victims of gun accidents Accidents linked to firearms kill approximately 1,300 young children in the United States each year. These are the data recently released in a report published in Pediatrics. Which highlights the fact that the majority of victims are black males, between the ages of 13 – 17. Who lose their lives too Read More.

Here is why obligatory vaccines are necessary The high coverage of immunizations in Italy up until 2012 contributed to a significant decrease in the incidence of certain illnesses. Including the elimination of polio and diphtheria. At least, this is one of the facts, among others, that Italy’s Institute of Health (ISS), published in its report presented to Read More.

Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victims Drone 1, ambulance 0. In the future, the first could substitute the second, in the case of serious emergencies such as providing first aid to a cardiac infarction victim. At least, this is what a team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet of Stokholm claim in their simulation study just published in Read More.

3 reasons to leave earwax alone Harvard University has published an article about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. According to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here’s why. 1. It’s unnecessary The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If Read More.

How many Italians resort to private healthcare The percentage of Italians who choose private structures for their surgical interventions is 25.7%. Which translates to more than half of the 40% who decides to pay for a medical visit, diagnostic exams, and specialist care, each day, rather than use the national healthcare system. These data were published on occasion Read More.