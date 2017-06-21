WHO applauds Italy’s new law introducing obligatory vaccination

WHO applauds Italy’s new law introducing obligatory vaccinationby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.21
“The WHO Regional Office for Europe applauds Italy’s accelerated action to stop measles transmission.” This is what is reported in a letter send by the WHO Regional Office for Europe to the members of the Senate Health Commission, in order to congratulate for the approval of the new law introducing obligatory vaccination. In the letter we can also read that the Office “is concerned about the current situation and the spread of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases within Italy.” But they are also pleased to note that Italy is now making every effort to reverse this trend and stand “ready to offer all necessary technical support to help the country improve vaccination coverage rates and achieve disease control and elimination targets.”
Too many young children victims of gun accidents
Accidents linked to firearms kill approximately 1,300 young children in the United States each year. These are the data recently released in a report published in Pediatrics. Which highlights the fact that the majority of victims are black males, between the ages of 13 – 17. Who lose their lives too Read More.
Here is why obligatory vaccines are necessary
The high coverage of immunizations in Italy up until 2012 contributed to a significant decrease in the incidence of certain illnesses. Including the elimination of polio and diphtheria. At least, this is one of the facts, among others, that Italy’s Institute of Health (ISS), published in its report presented to Read More.
Drones are superior to ambulances for heart attack victims
Drone 1, ambulance 0. In the future, the first could substitute the second, in the case of serious emergencies such as providing first aid to a cardiac infarction victim. At least, this is what a team of researchers at Karolinska Institutet of Stokholm claim in their simulation study just published in Read More.
3 reasons to leave earwax alone
Harvard University has published an article about inserting cotton-tipped swabs into your ears. According to recently released guidelines from the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Foundation, experts strongly discourage twirling cotton-tipped swabs in the ears. Here’s why. 1. It’s unnecessary The ear is self-cleaning. No routine maintenance is required. If Read More.
How many Italians resort to private healthcare
The percentage of Italians who choose private structures for their surgical interventions is 25.7%. Which translates to more than half of the 40% who decides to pay for a medical visit, diagnostic exams, and specialist care, each day, rather than use the national healthcare system. These data were published on occasion Read More.
Italy’s Veneto region says “no” to obligatory vaccines
Veneto has declared war on the new Italian law that requires obligatory vaccines. The Regional Board has already sent legal representatives of the region to contest the same law that it had introduced. “We are not against vaccines, nor do we want to challenge their scientific validity, but we are Read More.