Which countries have the highest obesity rates

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.19

The Obesity World Map leaves no doubt: The United States is at the top of the ranking of countries with the highest rate of adult obesity; followed by Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary. But the lowest figures are found in Japan, Korea and Italy. During the updating of the list, the OECD estimate that the figures will increase steadily, by 2030. Today, more than one in two adults and almost one in six children are overweight or obese in the OECD area. The “ epidemic” of obesity has spread further over the past five years, albeit at a slower pace than previous years. However, the new projections show a continuing rise in obesity in all the countries surveyed. How can we put a stop to the phenomenon? By focusing on communication and fiscal measures, experts say. As for the latter, in particular, they have been implemented in recent years in a number of OECD countries (such as Belgium, Chile, Finland, France, Hungary and Mexico), by increasing the price of potentially unhealthy products such as those high in salt, sugar or fat.