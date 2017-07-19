Which countries have the highest obesity rates

Which countries have the highest obesity ratesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.19
The Obesity World Map leaves no doubt: The United States is at the top of the ranking of countries with the highest rate of adult obesity; followed by Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary. But the lowest figures are found in Japan, Korea and Italy. During the updating of the list, the OECD estimate that the figures will increase steadily, by 2030. Today, more than one in two adults and almost one in six children are overweight or obese in the OECD area. The “ epidemic” of obesity has spread further over the past five years, albeit at a slower pace than previous years. However, the new projections show a continuing rise in obesity in all the countries surveyed. How can we put a stop to the phenomenon? By focusing on communication and fiscal measures, experts say. As for the latter, in particular, they have been implemented in recent years in a number of OECD countries (such as Belgium, Chile, Finland, France, Hungary and Mexico), by increasing the price of potentially unhealthy products such as those high in salt, sugar or fat.
The smell that makes your mouth water, makes you fat
The smell of food does not inhibit, but increases the sense of hunger. This is supported by a significant study, recently published in the journal of Cell Metabolism, which was carried out on mice. Depending on whether or not they had a sense of smell, they had different reactions to Read More.
Pope Francis said “No” to gluten free bread for Holy Communion
“Hosts that are completely gluten-free are invalid matter for the celebration of the Eucharist.” This is what we can read in a Circular letter wrote, at the request of Pope Francis, by the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments to Diocesan Bishops to remind them that Read More.
Italians lead the list of overeaters in Europe
Italy takes first place in the list of European countries with populations that eat too much. Though surprising, at global level, the country came after only Israel and the United States, who topped the list. The Food Sustainability Index created by the Fondazione Barilla and The Economist Intelligence Unit, took Read More.
Signs to look for to see if your child has celiac disease
From 6 years on, if a child’s growth has halted, it could be a warning sign for celiac disease. A condition caused by introduction of gluten in their diet. Actually, this symptom is found in only 1/3 of the 50,000 pediatric cases of celiac in Italy. The remaining 2/3 of Read More.
Here’s what she said to her daughter who called her “fat”
“Come here and let’s talk about it. You just called me fat, but the truth of the matter is, I’m not fat. We all have fat. You too. Fat is necessary to protect our bones and muscles, and to produce energy. It’s just that some have a bit more than Read More.
Explosion in number of obesity-related illnesses
Explosion of obesity-related illnesses. In 2015, 2 billion people in the world, adults and children, had to face health problems, more or less serious, related to being overweight. At least, this is the snapshot that has emerged from a super-study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, that analyzed Read More.