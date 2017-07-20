Where you’re paid to go on vacation

Related:

Becoming an Airbnb host is not just a way to make ends meet It is simple to become an Airbnb host: all you need is to have a room or an apartment to rent. Less obvious, however, is the fact that your customers leave positive comments that are indispensable to improve your visibility, and therefore your earnings. The truth is that those who Read More.

Few people employed as ICT specialists in Italy In Italy 584,000 persons were employed in 2016 as Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) specialists, representing only 2.6% of total employment, against a European average of 3.7%. According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2016, three EU Member States accounted for half of all ICT specialists employed in the EU. Read More.

Italy is reconfirmed to have the European record of young NEET In Italy, almost one in five young people between the ages of 15 and 24, does not have a job, do not look for it, nor is engaged in a course of study or training. These are the so-called Neet and Italy is reconfirmed to have one of the highest Read More.

Why Italians don’t like working from home More than half of all Italians are convinced that working from home is unproductive. And 40% feel that this is mainly because of the typical home environment and the distractions that prevent you from concentrating. Firstly, the presence of family members or roommates (44%) and then worrying about having to Read More.

Italian school teachers are the poorest in Europe Italian school teachers have just won the title of the “Poorest in Europe”. This illustrious title was revealed by the latest study undertaken by the Organization for the Cooperation and Economic Development (OSCE) for the period 2005-2014. The results? Italy shared last place with Greece and France for the lowest monthly wage. Read More.