Where you’re paid to go on vacation

Where you’re paid to go on vacationby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.20
To be paid to go on vacation: it happens in Rimini (Italy), thanks to the project “The Most Beautiful Work of the World” (“Il lavoro più bello del mondo”), realized in synergy with the APT (Emilia-Romagna Region Tourist Promotion), SILB (Association of Entertainment Companies), Black Marketing Guru and Confcommercio. 15 days of pure fun on the beach, in nightclubs, pubs and other entertainment activities are offered to young people under 30 who will become ambassadors of the tourist promotion of this famous Italian seaside town. They will be equipped with video camera, smartphone and free passes for all the discos and nightclubs, what they will have to do is just shoot selfies, videos and share them in the major social networks (Facebook, Instagram).
