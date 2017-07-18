Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.18

In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with the treatment – but they do not always carry out proper evaluations to make sure that is the case. But, NHS guidelines say women with early invasive breast cancer, irrespective of age, should be offered surgery, radiotherapy and appropriate therapy, unless other illnesses intervene. Moreover, considering that more than 55,000 women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK,and the risk of developing the disease increases with age – with more than a third of cases hitting women over the age of 70 – denying them any form of health care means ignoring a large slice of sick people, preventing them from having a healthy life for many years.