Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment

Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatmentby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.18
In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with the treatment – but they do not always carry out proper evaluations to make sure that is the case. But, NHS guidelines say women with early invasive breast cancer, irrespective of age, should be offered surgery, radiotherapy and appropriate therapy, unless other illnesses intervene. Moreover, considering that more than 55,000 women a year are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK,and the risk of developing the disease increases with age – with more than a third of cases hitting women over the age of 70 – denying them any form of health care means ignoring a large slice of sick people, preventing them from having a healthy life for many years.
Flip-flopped lifestyles have see retirees more active than young workers
Forget the image of the 30 or 40-something who runs from the office to the health club to work out for hours. In reality, the young worker of today is more sedentary than his/her elderly, retired colleague. Compared to the over-70 category, they are seated 30 minutes more each day. Read More.
An antibody provides new therapy for macular degeneration
For the first time a new therapy has demonstrated success with significantly slowing the progression of macular degeneration. A serious pathology that is the principle cause of blindness in the over-60 population for five million people throughout the world. According to the results of a clinical study published in Science Read More.
Teens have the same activity levels as someone who is 60
Teenagers have the same level of activity as an elderly person. Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found 'alarmingly low' rates of movement in older teens and declared that physical activity levels for all minors were much lower than expected. The most astonishing finding was that Read More.
The oldest gymnast in the world still dazzles crowds everywhere
Johanna Quaas is a world icon for active aging. For this 92-year old German woman, turning and jumping on the balance beam is kid’s stuff. Steady and flexible like a high-school girl, she left many stupefied as they watched her perform at the prestigious Gymnastics Festival of Berlin, that just Read More.
Dogs can prolong life and facilitate active aging
To guarantee aging in good health, doctors should prescribe a dog for each patient who is over-65. At least, this is what a large-scale British study recently published in BMC Public Health claims. In which researchers monitored a sample of male and female volunteers, with and without 4-legged friends. Results Read More.
Website only for singles over-50
New website ad hoc for those over-50 looking for love. This is the new “target” of Meetic (online dating company) recently launched in France. Disons Demain offers men and women who are have lost a partner, or who are divorced, single or have never married, to find or re-find their Read More.