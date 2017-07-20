When welfare doesn’t help, think about Crowdfunding

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.07.20

An increasing number of disabled people in England are forced to turn towards crowdfunding online to obtain a wheelchair. The massive use of this form of collective funding comes from the rigid rules with which the health system in the UK decides who is eligible to receive financial help for the purchase of a wheelchair. In the case of Kelly Palmer, who lives in Wales and has Marfan syndrome -a genetic condition that affects the ligaments and the organs- and needs a wheelchair full time. When she asked the health service for support, her request was rejected because it did not meet the bureaucratic parameters set by law. As she herself says, on the fundraising platform JustGiving , she has no choice but to turn to the generosity of Internet users in order to be able to buy the wheelchair she needs.