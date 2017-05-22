When the Italian 104 Law does not protect from relocation

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.22

In Italy, an employee who helps with the care of a disabled family member can be relocated if there are real corporate requirements. This was the ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation in rejecting the appeal by an employee of the Italian Health Service AUSL Roma A, to rule as illegitimate the provision with which she was relocated to a district further away from her home. The plaintiff claimed that this relocation did not take into account the inconvenience that this relocation would have on her personal and family life. Given that she was a beneficiary of the Italian Law 104 for assistance given to her mother affected by disability who was living with her. Consequently, the law gave her the right to select a place of work closer to the home of the assisted person and not to be relocated without her consent. The judges of the Supreme Court were, however, of a different opinion that in the particular case ruled the organisational reasons that caused the change of location as perfectly valid.