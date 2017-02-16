When one’s will is stronger than cerebral palsy

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.16

A refined craftsman with cerebral palsy. James Hall, 56-year-old American, with a metalic voice produced by a PC, and reduced manual dexterity, is founder of “Monnie’s Wreaths”. The online marketplace for his household items and super colorful decorations that are embroidered by hand. His works seem like a miracle, but are possible thanks to his tenacity and the unlimited support of his caregiver Tanasha Taylor, who helps James with his day-to-day routine. He is obssessed with the perfection of every detail of every item that he makes. “What pushed me to get involved with all this – he explains – “is the desire to make people focus on what I could do, not on what I couldn’t do”.