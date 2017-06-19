When one can hear too much

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.19

Difficult to diagnose, relatively unknown, and often ignored. Hyperacusia, often referred to simply as the illness that makes you “hear too much” is, actually, more common than people think. An outspoken, revealing book recently published in France by Caroline Rémond has begun to shed some light on the pathology. The author who has been living with it for years fought to have it recognized by France as an invalidating illness that impacts employment. Her book is not only targeted to those who have the illness, which is a hypersensitivity to sounds and noise, but also to all of the medical practitioners who try to treat it. The pages offer solutions to questions that address a range of issues associated with the illness, from how to best deal with it emotionally and psychologically, to the identification of the right specialists and appropriate therapies.