When one can hear too much

When one can hear too muchby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.19
Difficult to diagnose, relatively unknown, and often ignored. Hyperacusia, often referred to simply as the illness that makes you “hear too much” is, actually, more common than people think. An outspoken, revealing book recently published in France by Caroline Rémond has begun to shed some light on the pathology. The author who has been living with it for years fought to have it recognized by France as an invalidating illness that impacts employment. Her book is not only targeted to those who have the illness, which is a hypersensitivity to sounds and noise, but also to all of the medical practitioners who try to treat it. The pages offer solutions to questions that address a range of issues associated with the illness, from how to best deal with it emotionally and psychologically, to the identification of the right specialists and appropriate therapies.
His illness helped him become a musical prodigy
An incurable lung disease kept him from becoming the best french horn players in the UK. Ben Goldscheider, 19 years old, recently played Mozart in front of a public of 5,000, at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. Despite his respiratory illness, he was able to display an enormous talent at Read More.
Larnaca International is the best airport in Europe
Larnaca International Airport wins 2017 Accessible Airport Award. The judges considered that the airport in Cyprus stands out for its remarkable accessible friendly initiatives, namely in terms of boarding equipment (e.g. the "Eagle lift" facilitates the boarding of wheelchairs) and in terms of the level of accessibility with regard to Read More.
The list of autism-friendly airports is growing
Shannon Ireland’s autism-friendly airport has just been added to the list of others that already exists. Which is good news for families with autistic children who are planning their summer vacations. Seeing as over-crowed places with loud noises always represent huge challenges for them. Parents who change planes in Shannon, Read More.
Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the Read More.
New step towards independence for visually impaired
Read Read is an initiative meant to make up for the lack of Braille teachers throughout the world. It enables visually impaired individuals to teach themselves this special system that was discovered at Harvard. The famous “raised dots” correspond to letters of the alphabet. Thanks to a new audio guide, Read More.
Hi-tech solution for helping deaf spectators enjoy theatre
New first-of-a kind, virtual helmet launched in Brazil for deaf theatre goers. Developed in collaboration with the telephone giant, Samsung, a camera inside a virtual helmet allows deaf spectators to see the stage and at the same time see subtitles that are produced after the camera has elaborated the images Read More.