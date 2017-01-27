When it’s better to wait before starting chemo

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.27

Waiting months for chemotherapy after the surgical removal of lung cancer does not increase the risk of dying. A Yale University study recently published in Jama Oncology has just revealed that, while clinical standards recommend starting pharmacological treatment within 4 and up to a maximum of 6 weeks after surgery, a patient’s physical state should also be taken into consideration: given that not all patients recover from surgery with the same rapidity and might not be able to support collateral effects of therapy. The aim of the study was to evaluate the impact of waiting longer than suggested in the clinical guidelines. Conducted on a sample of 12,000 patients, the results demonstrated that waiting an additional 2 – 4 months did not diminish life-expectancy and was as beneficial to the patients as having initiated earlier. The authors of the study suggested taking into consideration a number of factors prior to initiating the first cycle of chemotherapy: the overall condition of the patient, recovery time, post-intervention complications, and age.