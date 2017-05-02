When it is possible to fire an employee with a disability

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.02

In Italy, a company can fire an employee with a disability if the individual’s health declines significantly. However, there are very clear guidelines for doing so, with 2 conditions in particular that must be met. The first: it must be demonstrated that it is impossible to integrate the employee into the company’s existing work environment, even with the necessary workplace modifications/adaptations. The second requires the judgment of a specially appointed commission, regarding the worker’s inability to adequately carry out his/her specific job function. Hence, the opinion of the physician that is the legal representative of the standard healthcare system is not enough. At least, this is the sentence pronounced recently by the Supreme Court on this issue. They clarified that the employer can terminate a contract with an employee who has a disability, based on the regulations that are in place for the obligatory hiring of these employees, when the individual’s health compromises his/her performance. However, the employee’s inability to work must be certified by the special commission, whose job it is to verify whether the necessary and required modifications will be sufficient to re-integrate the employee or not.