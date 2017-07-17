When dad’s in charge of dinner, the kids get fat

When dad’s in charge of dinner, the kids get fatby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.17
When mum isn’t home and dad prepares dinner he tends to favour burgers, fries and ice cream. It seems, in fact, that American fathers, when it comes to food, are much more permissive than mothers. This is the solution to spending lots of time at the cooker and, above all, to avoid the struggles with feeding kids who may be fussy eaters particularly with the healthy but unpopular vegetables. It is easier to give in to the demands of their children for snacks and sugary foods. So says the young respondents to the study just published by the journal Appetite, who have also highlighted, that men are more concerned about the right amount of food rather than the quality of what is being ingested. An attitude, experts say, is very dangerous at a time when childhood obesity is a real problem and increasingly difficult to solve.
