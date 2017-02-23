When addiction separates husbands and wives

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.23

In Italy, 20% of the separations that take place, between husbands and wives, are due to addiction of some kind. Whether it is hard drugs, cocaine, or betting, according to the President of the Italian Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (A.M.I. – Associazione Avvocati Matrimonialisti Italiani), “addiction is playing a key role in the destruction of many families, to the increasing numbers of separations and divorces, to thousands of legal actions to confiscate property, and to the need to enact judicial protection for the minors who are caught in the middle of this situation”. For this reason, the association decided to organize a conference on betting and solutions that can help contain the damage that it causes. Among them, “a type of “betting card” for each citizen that keeps track of individual’s betting activity, with an established maximum amount that can be played”.