What unites paranoids of every faith and color

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.03.21

What does a radical Muslim have in common with a Western xenofobe? A state of paranoia that says: “Someone is out to get me”.

In fact, the book by Italian psychiatrist Leonardo Tondo, recently edited by Baldini&Castoldi, has that precise title (original title: Qualcuno ce l’ha con me), with a subtitle of: “From prejudice to paranoia”.

Fervent believers in every conceivable “behind-the-scenes” plot, paranoids are typically anti-vaccine, and suspicious of fraudulent claims at every turn, and, above all, racists who detest the West, as much as those who hate mosques: these paranoids are among us and always in increasing numbers. Thanks to the populist parties who are always looking for an electorate comprised of angry voters at war with the world. Like that which brought about England’s divorce from the EU, which perhaps had as its base a collective paranoia. Seeing as the percentage of English citizens who were screened for psychosis who declared a distrust of others, was between 16% and 28%. It should come as no surprise, then, that they view immigrants, even those originating from Europe, as a danger to get rid of. But the problem is not contained to across The Channel, as Tondo tells us: “personality disorders could affect more than 3% of the overall population, but this estimate should be considered conservative”.

It is useless to try and convince a paranoid person that he/she is wrong. Best not to try and dialogue with them at all. Whether they are radical Islamists or native Italians, they have no doubts, only certainty. “Paranoid people know everything” wrote William S. Burroughs, an author cited by the psychiatrist in the opening pages of his book. He who is paranoid is by definition resentful, angry, disappointed and aggressive. He thinks a great deal of himself and very little of others. He is “stupid and presumptuous” to paraphrase Bertrand Russell, another person cited in the book.

And when you combine stupidity with aggression, there is much to worry about. Especially when the paranoia spreads throughout an entire nation. “The danger of a collective paranoia”, warns Tondo, “is that it brings about the elimination of moral principles, not of the single individual, but of the entire group”. A condition that is the foundation of all of the genocide perpetrated in the XX century, from Armenia to Yugoslavia, up to the Holocaust.

But, paranoia is not always negative. For example, it gave us Blade Runner. One of the most loved science-fiction films of all time, a product of the fantasies of its author, paranoid writer Philip Dick. His delirium and hallucinations, in addition to filling his imagination with stories of humanoids, also made him believe that he was living two parallel lives: one as himself, and one as Thomas, a persecuted Christian who lived in the 1st century after Christ.

Unfortunately, different than Philip Dick, not all paranoids use pen and paper as weapons.