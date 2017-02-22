What the Italian legislation provides for the Tagesmutter service

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.22

From Northern Europe, the Tagesmutter service arrived also in Italy. First in Trentino-Alto Adige and now it is spreading all over the Country. These daycare services at home were created basically for two reasons: the need for many unemployed due to the economic crisis to create a new job and the parents’ requirements while working. The Italian web portal Immobiliare.it explained in 10 key points what the national law provides for these services. It is important to say that, even if there is a national legislation, each Region has specific rules. For example, the maximum number of children admitted generally ranges from 4 to 5, but in Abruzzo it can reach 10. The important thing is that for each child a space of 4 square meters will be guaranteed. Furthermore the environment must be well separated from the living areas and the kitchen. It must also be guaranteed to them the freedom to crawl or walk without incurring in dangers. In some Italian Regions, daycare services at home must also have outdoor spaces.