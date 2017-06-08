What is the psychology of Rock?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.08

Rock music is the best vehicle for getting to know people and oneself. Andrea Montesano, a young Italian psychologist and author of the book, “La psicologia del rock. Crescere con la musica in adolescenza” (The Psychology of Rock. Growing Up with Music During Adolescence), is firmly convinced of this. In fact, his book is addressed to physicians and teachers who work closely with the new generations, but also to patents who want to understand their children better in this delicate time in their development. What does psychology have to do with rock? What psychological reasons are behind the choice of 15 year olds to listen to this music? And, what happens when the world of music and adolescents meet up? These are some of the questions that find answers among the pages of Montesano’s book. Starting, of course, with the notion that heavy metal & co., has a crucial role in the psycho-social development of most teenagers.