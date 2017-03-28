What is the average yearly salary of a people with disabilities in France?

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.28

The average yearly salary of a disabled worker in France between the ages 15 – 64 is a little less than € 18,000 euro. Which translates to € 2,000 euro less than the rest of the population. These are the data just released by the government across the Alps. Then, considering this special population, earnings also depend on the type of handicap. To note is the 30% of people with serious intellectual problems who live below the poverty level, while this is true of only 10% of those who are deaf. This situation is worsened by the fact that unemployment among disabled individuals his much higher than the average. And, without work, government assistance and pensions are not enough to make it to the end of the month.