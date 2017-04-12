What is it like to live with interstitial cystitis

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.12

American designer Ashley Guillory discovered that she had interstitial cystitis, an illness she had never even heard of. Only then did this blogger start to know about this disturbance, that provokes severe pain in the bladder and lower abdomen. Not to mention the unpleasant, uncontrollable and inconvenient urge to go to the bathroom continuously. But Ashley decided to not let the illness take control of her life and she knew how to vent her fear and frustration of being in pain, through her art. So, she created an autobiographical comic book that sees her main character facing the daily adventures that could befall any person diagnosed with a chronic illness: from not being able to accept being different than everyone else, to having to change one’s diet, to the difficulties of managing one’s work, which, fortunately for her, she was able to take care of, directly from her couch.