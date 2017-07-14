What is hiding behind healthcare tourism in Kiev?by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.14
They offer money to Italian physicians to encourage their patients to go to the Ukraine for their treatments. For this reason, the Italian Order of physician-surgeons and Dentists of Rome (OMCeO), presented to the Italian courts a case against the company “Hepatos-Kiev”. That, in a letter, sent to a gastroenterologists-hepatologist in Rome, publicized the opportunity to send patients with Hepatitis-C to Kiev, for new therapies, offering “adequate payment” in return for each person that the same doctor sent to the said organization. This is the dark side of so-called “health tourism”, to which Italy must conduct serious inquiry: evaluating the legitimacy of any offers, and directing its attention to a worrying medical scenario in the country that could have serious consequences regarding safety and appropriateness of the pharmaceutical treatments prescribed. Not to mention the implications that a speculative, commercial nature could have for the country’s medical community.
