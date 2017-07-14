What is hiding behind healthcare tourism in Kiev?

Related:

Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national

Money rewards to pediatricians who vaccinate the most "Scandalous is the word used to describe the agreement between the Tuscany region of Italy and pediatricians who will receive prize money, upon vaccinating all of their patients". This is the comment made by one of the Italian consumer associations, Codacons, regarding the region's decision to pay €15 for each

Anti-drowning vaccine is ready for families spending summer at the sea Before packing your bags for summer vacation at the sea, have your kids take a swimming class. This is the only real "vaccination" against the Killer Sea, that each year, claims the lives of 140,219 kids under-15 throughout the world (WHO, 2014): double that of tuberculosis (69,648) and more than

How many Italians are completely sedentary In Italy, the individuals that practice no sport or physical activity are 23,085,000. Which amounts to 39.2% of the population over 3 years of age. But, gender seems to make a difference, seeing as 43.4% of Italian women are completely sedentary, while only 34.8% of the men can make this

Advice to parents to protect kids from suffocation from food There are some fundamental rules to follow for parents who want to guarantee that their children eat safely. First of all comes the preparation of the food: it needs to be cut in small pieces. Also, "round" foods like grapes, cherries, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and meatballs need to be avoided.