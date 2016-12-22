What happens when you “come out”

by Angelica Basile - 2016.12.22

The number of young British LGBT who are thrown out of the house after having come out, is on the rise. There has been a 20% increase in only 2 years. To the point that the total number of kids between the ages of 16 -25 who suddenly find themselves without a roof over their head has reached almost 5,000, according to the estimates published by The Albert Kennedy Trust. This charity association is dedicated to providing assistance to these kids, who find themselves on the sidewalk, just for having communicated to their families their being homosexual or trans gender. Some suffer physical abuse from their parents and others are forced into psychoanalysis, from parents who believe that one’s sexuality can be “cured”. Many were forced into prostitution, merely to survive, once thrown into the street. For this reason, the charity, with headquarters in London, decided to launch an awareness campaign, asking people to donate just a few sterlings, so these kids can have a mobile phone, a kit with necessities for fighting the cold winter, or some kind of permanent arrangement whereby they can be kept from the dangers of living on the street.