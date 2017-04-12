What happens when people without celiac disease follow no-gluten diets

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.12

The fashionable “no-gluten”, “no-lactose” diets will condemn young people to an old age where aching bones will be the rule, not the exception. This so-called “clean eating”, in other words, following a diet of a person affected with celiac disease or food intolerance, when these disturbances do not actually exist, occurs in as many as 70% of British people between the ages of 18 – 35. Who, over the long-term, risk having osteoporosis. At least, this is what the experts at the National Osteoporosis Society, have declared: they are convinced that doing away with milk, cheese, and flour (made of grain) is putting an entire generation at risk of osteoperosis, a painful condition that renders bones weak and fragile, in advanced age. Hence, the warning to kids who are choosing to eliminate bread, pasta, and dairy products without having any valid reason. That in old age, they might well find themselves with irreversibile health problems. They advise following the golden rule of nutrition: a varied and balanced diet.