What do Italian kids think about the Holocaust?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.27

72 years ago, on January 27th, 1945, Auschwitz was liberated and became a symbol of the Holocaust. That is why this date was chosen for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a way to commemorate all of the victims of this tragedy. What do young people think about what happened? Skuola.net set out to discover what young Italians have to say about it. In interviews with about 1.000 kids between the ages of 11 – 19, the majority declared not being totally satisfied with how the school treated the issue, despite the fact that during the year it had been addressed by teachers. 1/3 of those interviewed said they would like to have the opportunity to come in direct contact with history, by visiting one of the concentration camps where one of the greatest human tragedies had taken place. But, the new generation thinks that the Shoah should be a starting point for addressing other types of violence that exist today. In fact, 68% would like to see this annual commemoration turn into a platform for discussing every type of mistreatment and intolerance: specifically, bullying (10%), racism (8%) violence against women (7%) and homophobia (6%).

