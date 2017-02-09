What do Europeans think about Muslim immigration?

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.09

“All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped“. This is the the question asked by The Chatham House Royal Institute of International Affairs in a survey of more than 10,000 people from 10 different European countries. The survey has revealed high public opposition to Muslim immigration. Over the 10 European countries surveyed, an average of 55% agreed with the statement. 25% neither agreed nor disagreed, while only one in five respondents felt Muslim immigration should continue. Poland was the country most in favor of a ban on Muslim immigration with 71% of respondents agreeing with the statement. “Public opposition to further migration from Muslim states is especially intense in Austria, Poland, Hungary, France, and Belgium, despite these countries having very different sized resident Muslim populations,” read the report. Chatham House found only two countries; Spain and the United Kingdom that had a majority of respondents prepared to welcome more Muslims.