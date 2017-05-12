What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisis

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.12

According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU’s actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU countries on 18-27 March and was set up to be representative of the population as a whole. Migration has been an EU priority for years. Since 2015 the EU has taken several measures to manage the migration crisis as well as to improve the asylum system.