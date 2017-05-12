What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisis

What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisisby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.12
According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU’s actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU countries on 18-27 March and was set up to be representative of the population as a whole. Migration has been an EU priority for years. Since 2015 the EU has taken several measures to manage the migration crisis as well as to improve the asylum system.
Related:
It is unconstitutional to insist that only Italian be spoken in mosquesIt is not possible to insist that only the Italian language be spoken in religious institutions throughout Italy. The Constitutional Court declared the part of the law in the Italian region of Veneto, that insists on an effort to use only Italian for all activities that are not strictly necessary Read More...
Decline in abortion rate among immigrant women mirrors their integrationFewer and fewer immigrant women living in Denmark are choosing abortions compared to 10 years ago. According to figures from the Danish health authority, Sundhedsstyrelsen, the abortion rate for women with a non-Western ethnic background has fallen from 22 abortions per 1,000 women in 2006 to 15 abortions per 1,000 Read More...
A look at U.S.’s historically black colleges and universitiesHoward University will celebrate its 150th anniversary on March 2. Founded in 1867, the Washington, D.C., university has become one of the largest historically black colleges in the U.S. Prior to the Civil War, higher education opportunities were virtually nonexistent for nearly all black Americans. In the years following the Read More...
No university taxes for immigrant studentsNo university taxes for immigrant students. At least, this is the strategy adopted by the Italian institution in the region of Puglia, Politecnico of Bari, aimed at attracting the most brilliant individuals coming from countries outside of the EU. The Board of Directors of the university, in fact, has recently Read More...
You can pay a meal for the immigrants in RomeIn Rome it is possible to pay a meal for the immigrants. The idea comes from the Association “Casetta Rossa”, located in Garbatella district, which today launched the initiative. A very famous Italian chef called Chef Rubio together with the writer Erri De Luca, prepared the food and cooked the Read More...
One in three immigrants feel unsafe in SwedenThe Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention's annual survey on safety in Sweden found that 30% of people born outside of Sweden feel unsafe when they go out at night. Of people born in Sweden to foreign-born parents the same figure was 20%, compared to 17% among native Swedes who Read More...