What about falling in love with a disabled person

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.21

Sarah, a 28-year-old American girl, knew a tetraplegic 30-year-old boy called Luca on the internet and they fell in love. While Marco is Lorenza’s husband. She is a mother in the wheelchair and former top model from Ravenna. Emiliano and Chiara met in 2012 on the Mugello circuit and had a bad experience, which led him to lose a leg. For Lorenzo, completely deaf from the age of 2, instead, living with Martina has also meant sharing the choice of undergoing a surgery and starting a new life. Finally, when Catherine, 26 years old, affected by three rare diseases and a rare benign tumor, met Domenico, she was convinced to have a life expectancy of only one year and a half. These are the five stories at the center of the Italian Tv program ” Differently love” (“Diversamente amore”), aired on Rai2 channel and conducted by the Paralympic champion Bebe Vio. Its purpose is to show the reality of these “mixed” couples, that exist and are not even a few. But above all, to show that when there are real feelings there is no obstacle that can not be overcome together.

