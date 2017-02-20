Weight decreases risk of endometriosis

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.20

Women who are obese have a much lesser risk of developing endometriosis. At least, that’s what has emerged from a recent study on the illness, published in Oncotarget. The research examined data pertaining to more than 10,000 women, collected from ten other studies on endometriosis that had been completed in the last few years. The results indicated that the risk of the illness, which involves the endometrium growing outside of the uterus, decreases with each 5 kg/m2. Which means that women with a higher body mass index (BMI) have an 11% lesser risk of this pathology than women at normal weight. The illness can lead to pelvic pain, swilling, and in the worst cases, even infertility and cancer.