Wedding gowns for women with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.19

A wedding dress compatible with a wheel chair, but not only. Camille Boillet has a host of wonderful ideas for women with disabilities who are about to get married. The 23-year-old designer wanted to create an entire line for these women so that they too could feel beautiful and elegant on the most important day of their lives. With the right balance between comfort and aesthetics, she creates these tailored jewels on a personalized or ready-to-wear basis. Most importantly, her creations can adapt to any type of body form or size. No more “medicalized” designs for women with handicaps. Sequins, silk, and wonderful fabrics, that can be slipped on easily and have elastic, velcro and openings strategically put in all the right places. Garments personalized and studied perfectly for the woman who will be wearing them.