Website only for singles over-50

Website only for singles over-50by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.09
New website ad hoc for those over-50 looking for love. This is the new “target” of Meetic (online dating company) recently launched in France. Disons Demain offers men and women who are have lost a partner, or who are divorced, single or have never married, to find or re-find their soul-mates. But that’s not all. For users who simply feel lonely, there is also a virtual community for tapping into organized sports and cultural events, strolls out in the open, or spending a few pleasurable hours in the company of others. An idea that is seeing a great following, for two main reasons. The first. The rapid aging of the population that leaves many older individuals alone and in need of company and greater social integration. The second. The increasingly tech-savvy older population: who use Smartphones, tablets, and social networks to stay in touch with more people.
Dogs can prolong life and facilitate active aging
To guarantee aging in good health, doctors should prescribe a dog for each patient who is over-65. At least, this is what a large-scale British study recently published in BMC Public Health claims. In which researchers monitored a sample of male and female volunteers, with and without 4-legged friends.
A brilliant 94-year old proves Mark Zuckerberg wrong
With 94-years already under his belt, John Goodenough might finally win the Nobel. Thanks to yet another, extraordinary invention: the solid state battery. That for its endurance and low cost, is destined to supplant the one made of ions, the he actually patented in 1980, and that is still being
The elderly also grieve for their lost sex lives
The elderly also experience sexual mourning on the death of a partner. Few admit it, but there are widowers who even in old age suffer from the loss of their physical relationships with their partners of a lifetime. Alice Radosch, a 75 year old Neuropsychiatrist, knows this from experience.
Why sex at 80 is better than at 50
Sex is better at 80 than at 50. A truth emerged from a study by the University of Manchester. Researchers have surveyed a sample of 7,000 people aged 50-90 years-old and have observed that sex does not decrease with time, just the contrary. And its quality improves. In fact, experts
94 year-old US woman achieves her goal to earn a college degree
Amy Craton is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and, now, a top graduate of a university at 94 years old. After taking online classes for two and a half years, the Hawaiian native received her bachelor's degree in creative writing and English in a surprise awarding by officials from Southern New
Better Youporn than hours alone in a retirement home
With retirement, some people age rapidly and others come alive. I have been convinced of this ever since my friend Fabio told me about fixing the computer of his uncle over-70, and finding tons of porno films downloaded. In fact, his spry uncle seems to be always in a good