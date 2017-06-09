Website only for singles over-50

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.09

New website ad hoc for those over-50 looking for love. This is the new “target” of Meetic (online dating company) recently launched in France. Disons Demain offers men and women who are have lost a partner, or who are divorced, single or have never married, to find or re-find their soul-mates. But that’s not all. For users who simply feel lonely, there is also a virtual community for tapping into organized sports and cultural events, strolls out in the open, or spending a few pleasurable hours in the company of others. An idea that is seeing a great following, for two main reasons. The first. The rapid aging of the population that leaves many older individuals alone and in need of company and greater social integration. The second. The increasingly tech-savvy older population: who use Smartphones, tablets, and social networks to stay in touch with more people.