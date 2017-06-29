Website informing on the employment of refugees

Website informing on the employment of refugeesby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.29
The Skills2Work project has released an online platform which provides information on the labour market integration of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection in 9 participating EU member states: Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Refugees, employers and service providers will find information on how refugees can validate formal and informal skills and competences, which (national or local) authorities is competent or what are the procedures to follow, what support mechanism are available, etc. The website also shares some integration success stories and initiatives promoting the employment of refugees and beneficiaries of international protection. Skills2Work is a 2-year project launched by IOM Netherlands.
When government aid stops immigrants look for work
In Scandinavia, the success of one experiment for integration of new arrivals has been confirmed. Between 2015 - 2016, in fact, the number of non-EU residents in Denmark who found work doubled. The merit has been attributed, most of all, to the cuts that the Danish government made to the overly generous Read More.
Britain’s “May Plan” targets immigrants, including those from Italy
While Italy is divided over if and how to grant citizenship to the children of immigrants, England is planning on getting rid of immigrants altogether. This is true for Italians who emigrated to the UK, but also for many other EU citizens. It seems as if this is the enormous Read More.
Sweden is a true laboratory of immigrant integration
It will be interesting to see what unemployed Swedish citizens (5%) think about the recent official estimates regarding the integration of immigrants in the workplace. In fact, it has been declared that 80% of the nearly 150,000 positions that will be created between 2017-2018 will go to foreigners. An announcement Read More.
No to immigration, Yes to steel: words of Donald Trump
In the USA, the clash over immigration that seemed to have calmed down for a few weeks, has exploded with a force that is greater than ever. Which is evident to anyone who witnessed the incredible brawl that broke out last Tuesday in the Texas parliament. Which saw the Republican Read More.
The majority of Eastern-European immigrants work their hearts out from morning to night
Always involved, on time, productive and dutiful. They are not German workers, but Polish and Romanian plumbers and builders employed in the United Kingdom. Tracing the identikit, surprising to many, is a recent study by the University of Bath on the workplace behaviour of European residents in the United Kingdom. Read More.
Here refugees work rather than twiddle their thumbs
Denmark leads the way with respect to occupational integration of refugees. Given that, compared to the year before, in 2016 the number of refugees aged 18-59 with an employment contract in fact doubled. So much so that the national employment rate for refugees is now higher than 15%. The secret, according Read More.