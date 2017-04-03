Website dedicated to study-vacation opportunities abroad for disable kids

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.03

Soon European kids with disabilities can enjoy study vacations abroad like their classmates, because finding families to host them is easy. Thanks to online platform launched by French woman, Alix Paulmier. FOXP2 – its name being inspired by a protein responsabile for language development allows families to establish an exchange for their children who want to learn a foreign language abroad – families of kids with handicaps offer to host the kids of the families that will host their children. The project will be launched this summer in France and the UK and in 2018 in Italy, Spain, Germany , and North Europe. The initiative was created to meet the needs of blind kids, diabetic kids, or children in wheelchairs who want the opportunity to learn a foreign language so they can list this important achievement on their resume, just like their classmates.

