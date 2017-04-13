Wearing contact lenses with wet hands can make you blind

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.13

If you wear contact lenses with wet hands, you risk blindness. Word of Irenie Ekkeshis, from UK, who lost sight on her right eye six years ago because she touched the lens with wet hands after washing them. Contracting the Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK), a rare but serious eye infection caused by a micro-organism that’s common in tap water, sea water and swimming pools. What made her irreversibly blind on the right eye despite two cornea transplants. Pushing her to become a fervent supporter of awareness campaigns on the right use of contact lenses, with the help of international organizations and associations, such as the British Contact Lens Association and the American Academy of Optometry.

