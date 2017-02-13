Wealth and poverty influence the type of cancer

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.13

Socio-economic conditions are among the causes that determine what type of cancer one develops. A reality brought to the fore by the French, Santé Publique, in its last report. Analyzing 15 types of malignancies, the experts observed that, in general, those among the “weaker” populations were found in the stomach, lungs, larynx and oral cavity. Data indicated that this segment of the population had a 16% – 30% greater chance of developing these cancers, than wealthier segments of the population. The experts explain that this is due to quality of life. Particularly, the explosion of a higher prevalence of certain risk factors, for example, dangerous jobs and polluting agents, and less opportunity to get expensive clinical exams that aid preventive diagnoses. Which, according to the experts, if there were a level playing field, there would be approximately 15,000 less cases of cancer annually.