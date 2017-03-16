Watching a TV show ahead of your partner is marital infidelity

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.16

There is a new type of infidelity, consisting in watching a TV show ahead of your significant other. According to a new study recently released by Netflix, 46% of streaming couples around the world have “cheated” in this way. Even if cheating has become more socially acceptable, it can put your relationship at risk, especially if you live in Hong Kong, where 40% think watching ahead of your partner is worse than having an actual affair. The most cheaters are in Brazil and Mexico where 57%-58% of streaming couples have cheated, respectively. The most loyal viewers are in Netherlands (73% have not cheated), Germany (65%) and Poland (60%). While no show is off limits, top cheating temptations are The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, American Horror Story, House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Narcos and Stranger Things.













