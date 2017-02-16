Warning about teleworking from the critic least suspected

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.16

The International Labour Organization (ILO) casts some doubts about teleworking. Insomnia and depression threaten the health of workers that, instead of going to the office, work from home. The management of work and family responsibilities in the same environment does not allow a clear, distinct dividing-line between the two spheres. Take, for example, a person who leaves his/her PC to get the kids at school, only to pick up where he/she left off with the project later that night, after having hurriedly done various chores around the house. With the project getting finished the morning of the next day. There is never any downtime. Which means serious psycho-physical consequences as well as productivity loss. So, what’s the solution? Researchers at the ILO have no doubts: if teleworking is here to stay, it needs to be organized according to traditional models, as much as possible. With rules, hours and breaks established ahead of time.